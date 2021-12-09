Islington school praised for celebrating 'difference and diversity'
An Islington school was commended as "caring and inclusive" in its latest Ofsted report.
New North Academy on Popham Road retained its "good" status in the report published on December 6.
The report highlights how pupils enjoy the “friendly atmosphere” that staff have created at the school, which is part of the Learning in Harmony Trust.
During the inspection, which took place on October 12 and 13, inspectors noted its curriculum as "broad" and celebrating "difference and diversity".
The report also praised efforts to care for pupils, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic.
New North Academy's new headteacher Kath Sewell was "thrilled" to see staff''s hard work recognised.
Sewell said: “We want to make a real difference for the pupils within our school, and a huge part of this is ensuring they are enjoying their education and are inspired by what they learn."
