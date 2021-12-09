News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

Islington school praised for celebrating 'difference and diversity'

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:49 AM December 9, 2021
New North Academy pupils in Islington

New North Academy pupils in Islington - Credit: New North Academy

An Islington school was commended as "caring and inclusive" in its latest Ofsted report. 

New North Academy on Popham Road retained its "good" status in the report published on December 6. 

The report highlights how pupils enjoy the “friendly atmosphere” that staff have created at the school, which is part of the Learning in Harmony Trust. 

During the inspection, which took place on October 12 and 13, inspectors noted its curriculum as "broad" and celebrating "difference and diversity". 

New North Academy school on Popham Road

New North Academy school on Popham Road - Credit: New North Academy

The report also praised efforts to care for pupils, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

New North Academy's new headteacher Kath Sewell was "thrilled" to see staff''s hard work recognised. 

Pupils write in school books

The academy's curriculum was praised by Ofsted for its celebration of "diversity and difference" - Credit: New North Academy

Sewell said: “We want to make a real difference for the pupils within our school, and a huge part of this is ensuring they are enjoying their education and are inspired by what they learn."

Most Read

  1. 1 Layout of new LTN around Upper Street revealed
  2. 2 CCTV: Footage of man sought by officers investigating sexual assault
  3. 3 Islington's Tory councillor calls for LTNs to be scrapped
  1. 4 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
  2. 5 Reclaim the Night: Women demand end to gendered violence in north London
  3. 6 Islington school praised for celebrating 'difference and diversity'
  4. 7 Islington's first Amazon Fresh store opens in Angel
  5. 8 Safety measure or danger? Two weeks to decide Liverpool Road cycleway fate
  6. 9 Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021
  7. 10 New Covid-19 vaccine centre opens on Holloway Road
Education News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Southwark Crown Court, London

London Live News

Reality TV star's brother ‘wasn't involved in drug-trafficking’, murder...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Monkey Puzzle in Melody Lane

New nursery promises ‘outstanding childcare’ for Highbury

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Prince Rodriguez, 23, of Hackney, was sentenced to four years in jail at the Old Bailey

London Live News

Man on trial for attempted murder of girlfriend was in drug-induced...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The festivities kick off at Angel Central shopping centre with first lights switch-on of the season

Days Out Guide

Festive events lined up for Islington this Christmas

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon