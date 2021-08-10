News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

A Level results 2021: Islington schools as they come in

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 6:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Carmel Littleton (Director for Children's Services in Islington), headteacher Andy English, Cllr Kay

Carmel Littleton (Director for Children's Services in Islington), headteacher Andy English, Cllr Kaya Comer Schwartz and Mayor Rakhia Ismail atSt Aloysius College on A Level results day 2020. Picture: St Aloysius' College - Credit: St Aloysius College

Islington students are set to find out their grades for this year’s A Levels – and we'll be updating results from all the schools and colleges here throughout the day.

With university places up for grabs, hundreds of 17 and 18-year-olds are anxious to find out if they have achieved the grades they wanted.

If you would like a picture or comment to be featured, please email william.mata@archant.co.uk

For the second successive year, exams were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and results will be based on teacher assessments. Marks will be given from a "range evidence" submitted over the academic year, which can include class tests and coursework.

Students will begin receiving their results from 8.30am, but universities will already know grades and will be well placed to respond. 

You may also want to watch:

Unusually, the results day falls on a Tuesday and in the same week as GCSE marks, which are released on Thursday. This has been arranged to allow more time for student appeals to universities ahead of September intakes.

Updates to follow

Most Read

  1. 1 Man punched in face in unprovoked Islington attack, say police
  2. 2 Coronavirus: Excess deaths in Islington revealed
  3. 3 Appeal for information after boy, 15, stabbed in back
  1. 4 North London cooks wanted for Come Dine With Me
  2. 5 How Arsenal defender Leah Williamson took Tokyo by storm
  3. 6 Tributes paid to 'Gooner legend' who died of Covid 'caught at Euros final'
  4. 7 'Unassuming local treasure': One-room Kings Cross pub listed as asset of community value
  5. 8 Second man charged with murder of Taylor Cox in Islington
  6. 9 Emirates pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for a second time
  7. 10 Tributes to Islington scout leader and London historian
London A Level results
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Furlong Road at the junction with Holloway Road, where a new right turn ban is due to be introduced by Islington Council

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Dangerous driving complaints spur Holloway right-turn bans

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Wine glasses from the Stolzle Revolution glassware collection

Food and Drink

Upper Street coffee shop to start selling "quality" wine despite noise...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Word 4 Weapons manager Camara Fearon and Insp Stephen Johnston-Keay of Islington Police

Islington Council

More than 1,000 knives surrendered in Islington’s knife bins

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Volunteer Harvey Jensen innoculates a member of the public at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Coronavirus

Covid-19 cases start to drop off in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon