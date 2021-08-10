A Level results 2021: Islington schools as they come in

Published: 6:00 AM August 10, 2021

Islington students are set to find out their grades for this year’s A Levels – and we'll be updating results from all the schools and colleges here throughout the day.

With university places up for grabs, hundreds of 17 and 18-year-olds are anxious to find out if they have achieved the grades they wanted.

For the second successive year, exams were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and results will be based on teacher assessments. Marks will be given from a "range evidence" submitted over the academic year, which can include class tests and coursework.

Students will begin receiving their results from 8.30am, but universities will already know grades and will be well placed to respond.

Unusually, the results day falls on a Tuesday and in the same week as GCSE marks, which are released on Thursday. This has been arranged to allow more time for student appeals to universities ahead of September intakes.

