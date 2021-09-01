News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington students begin return to school with on site testing

Pol Allingham

Published: 11:22 AM September 1, 2021   
A stock image of students in a classroom. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Students are returning to school from today. - Credit: PA

Islington students are heading back to school from today (September 1) and can expect on-site testing. 

Some schools are staggering their return for the autumn term, but following Department for Education guidance, all secondary pupils will receive two on-site lateral flow tests, three to five days apart, on their return to school.  

Islington Council has said it is not expecting any unusual delay to the start of the school term

A spokesman offered: "School return dates for Islington schools commence on Wednesday, 1 September.

"It is not uncommon for individual schools to stagger the return of pupils to manage certain aspects of the school year, including staff training days, year 7 induction, and sixth form enrolment.

"Individual schools may choose to stagger the return of pupils for these reasons, as well as to account for the testing arrangements."


