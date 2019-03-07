Picture special: World Book Day 2019 at Islington primary schools

World Book Day 07.03.19. Copenhagen Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Archant

Gazette photographer Polly Hancock was out and about in Islington yesterday to capture the best World Book Day costumes.

World Book Day 07.03.19. Thornhill Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pupils from across all the years, spend time reading together. World Book Day 07.03.19. Thornhill Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pupils from across all the years, spend time reading together.

Schoolchildren across the borough came in dressed as their favourite heroes and villains, fiction and non-fiction characters, humans, animals, and just about everything else that’s ever appeared on the printed page.

Scroll down to see what Polly captured as she visited Copenhagen, Thornhill, St Andrew’s, Rotherfield, Laycock and Canonbury primary schools.

World Book DayWBD 07.03.19. Thornhill Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pupils from across all the years, spend time reading together. World Book DayWBD 07.03.19. Thornhill Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pupils from across all the years, spend time reading together.

World Book Day 07.03.19. Thornhill Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured staff members with the new Thornhill Primary School Free Library, launched on World Book Day and ready to be hung on the outside of the building as a way of sharing books in the community. World Book Day 07.03.19. Thornhill Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured staff members with the new Thornhill Primary School Free Library, launched on World Book Day and ready to be hung on the outside of the building as a way of sharing books in the community.

World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured pupils inspired by books including James Bond, Paddington, and Harry Potter. World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured pupils inspired by books including James Bond, Paddington, and Harry Potter.

World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured some World Book Day girl power from Dorothy, three Mary Poppins and a Cleopatra. World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured some World Book Day girl power from Dorothy, three Mary Poppins and a Cleopatra.

World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. The Villains, including Cruella DeVille, Count Olaf. World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. The Villains, including Cruella DeVille, Count Olaf.

World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured Lucia (9) as an Oompa Loompa, and Matilda (10) as Roller Girl from the book by Victoria Jamieson World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured Lucia (9) as an Oompa Loompa, and Matilda (10) as Roller Girl from the book by Victoria Jamieson

World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured pupils dressed as their favourite book characters including Ganster Grannies, Tweedle Dee, Peter Rabbit, Elsa from Frozen and Little Red Riding Hood. World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured pupils dressed as their favourite book characters including Ganster Grannies, Tweedle Dee, Peter Rabbit, Elsa from Frozen and Little Red Riding Hood.

World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured pupils choose books from the library World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured pupils choose books from the library

World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured Toby (6) who came as Grandpa complete with home-made plane which he made with his Dad. World Book Day 07.03.19. St Andrews Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured Toby (6) who came as Grandpa complete with home-made plane which he made with his Dad.

World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. Pictured pupils from Yr 5 Chestnut Class in the school library World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. Pictured pupils from Yr 5 Chestnut Class in the school library

World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. Pictured, pupils from Yr 5 Chestnut Class in the school library World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. Pictured, pupils from Yr 5 Chestnut Class in the school library

World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Bringing a little Hogwarts magic to N1, Reuben (10), Britani (9) and Mason (10). World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Bringing a little Hogwarts magic to N1, Reuben (10), Britani (9) and Mason (10).

World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. Pictured from Year 3 from left Daisy, Ella, Faizaan, Daniel and Mason (front) World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. Pictured from Year 3 from left Daisy, Ella, Faizaan, Daniel and Mason (front)

World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble.

World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. Pictured from Ash Class reception Ben, Olivia, and Chloe with visiting poet Coral Rumble World Book Day 07.03.19. Rotherfield Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of “pyjamas and poetry”. Children dressed in their pyjamas, chose their favourite bedtime reading and had a visit from poet Coral Rumble. Pictured from Ash Class reception Ben, Olivia, and Chloe with visiting poet Coral Rumble

World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. A Roald Dahl theme for Miss Howard’s class, pictured, Florence Logan, Millie, Aaron and Freddy with Miss Howard World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. A Roald Dahl theme for Miss Howard’s class, pictured, Florence Logan, Millie, Aaron and Freddy with Miss Howard

World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Manatee Class Yr 2 with teacher Mr Blythe stand outside their Stick Man themed classroom door. World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Manatee Class Yr 2 with teacher Mr Blythe stand outside their Stick Man themed classroom door.

World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. A Roald Dahl theme for Miss Howard’s class, pictured Logan, Florence, Millie, Aaron and Freddy with Miss Howard World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. A Roald Dahl theme for Miss Howard’s class, pictured Logan, Florence, Millie, Aaron and Freddy with Miss Howard

World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Year 5 pupils Sylvie as Coco Chanel, Jodie as Dorothy, Omari as the Cat in the Hat and Britani as Hermione. World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Year 5 pupils Sylvie as Coco Chanel, Jodie as Dorothy, Omari as the Cat in the Hat and Britani as Hermione.

World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Omani from year 5 stands in front of a Dr Seuss themed classroom door. World Book Day 07.03.19. Laycock Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Omani from year 5 stands in front of a Dr Seuss themed classroom door.

World Book Day 07.03.19. Copenhagen Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured two Little Red Riding Hoods and one Grandma World Book Day 07.03.19. Copenhagen Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. Pictured two Little Red Riding Hoods and one Grandma

World Book Day 07.03.19. Copenhagen Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress. World Book Day 07.03.19. Copenhagen Primary School in Islington celebrated with a day of book themed fancy dress.