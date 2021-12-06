News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New nursery promises ‘outstanding childcare’ for Highbury

William Mata

Published: 12:42 PM December 6, 2021
Monkey Puzzle in Melody Lane

A nursery promising ‘outstanding childcare’ is set to open in Melody Lane, Highbury, next month. 

Kent Family Nurseries, which already operates two centres in Islington, has announced the new Monkey Puzzle-brand facility will welcome its first children in January.

The centre will boast two baby rooms, one for walkers and one for crawlers, a science technology and mathematics ‘STEAM’ laboratory, and a kitchen counter for children’s cookery lessons. 

Monkey Puzzle, Melody Lane, Highbury

There will also be a soft play area, optional language and yoga learning, and a staff exercise and wellness lounge. 

Director Geoff Kent said: “The shortage of nursery places provides a challenge for Highbury families and we are delighted to be expanding our support. 

“With a high quality nursery, incorporating many special features, [we will be] making it aspirational for both families and the staff team that create the magic for the children.” 

For more information, visit: monkeypuzzledaynurseries.com 
 

