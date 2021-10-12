London Met Uni scheme helping more students into work experience

Published: 12:19 PM October 12, 2021

Students are working on placements within businesses and charities thanks to a new scheme from London Metropolitan University.

The Islington institution is inviting companies, social enterprises, sole traders, and start-ups to apply for young people to work in a project or placement under the supervision of a qualified academic expert. This is part of their Business Clinic.

Then there is the student-run Charities and Social Enterprise Clinic helps place individuals in nonprofits and NGOs.

Sophie Cloutterbuck, director of London Engagement at London Met, said: “We wanted more organisations to become involved with the university to make it easier for students to get vital placements and work experiences.

“We promise students work experience, regardless of their history and who they know. So much about getting your first job is about your connections and it can really help to have had this experience.”

She added that so far 15 businesses had come on board.

