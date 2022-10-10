Academy appoints new head of school 

A new head teacher has been appointed at an Islington academy.

Staff and pupils at New North Academy, part of the Learning in Harmony Trust, have welcomed Ffion Evans as the new head of school.

Ms Evans was previously deputy headteacher, and before that was deputy head at Drew Primary Achool in Newham.

She has worked at schools in Ealing, Westminster and Tower Hamlets.

She said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the role as head of school at such a wonderful academy with a vibrant community where the children and their families care deeply for learning.

“Throughout my time at New North Academy, I have witnessed the staff's strong passion and commitment to developing themselves and the children, which underpins everything we do here at the academy. I am so excited to be leading our fantastic staff and ambitious pupils through the next exciting stage of their journey.”

Before going into teaching, Ffion gained a degree in performance, with a specialism of musical theatre at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

She has taken over from former head Kath Sewell.

Gary Wilkie, CEO of Learning in Harmony Trust, said: “We are delighted that Ffion will be leading New North Academy as the new Head of School. Ffion has a fantastic track record of making a real difference to the lives of pupils. Her enthusiasm and commitment to improving the life chances of all pupils is infectious. I am confident that under her stewardship New North will be a caring and ambitious environment where every pupil can thrive.”

New North Academy is hosting open days on September 22, 27 and 4, where it will welcome parents looking for a reception place for their child to start in September 2023 to come and visit the school.

The school, in Popham Road, near Essex Road, is rated "good" by Oftsed, and was last inspected in October 2021.