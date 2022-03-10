News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

Islington students express rage and anguish through art in library exhibit

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:50 PM March 10, 2022
New North Academy pupils' artwork is on display at Islington's South Library

New North Academy pupils' artwork is on display at Islington's South Library - Credit: New North Academy

Islington pupils have created an emotional work of art that is now being showcased at South Library. 

Year 5 and Year 6 students from New North Academy drew a range of different charcoal characters locked in bitter arguments, which are now being exhibited at the library on Essex Road. 

In preparation for the artwork, pupils were asked to look at the faces of actors as well as those depicted in paintings.

They also studied each others' faces, the aim being to recognise and express different emotions through art. 

Their recent art lessons at the academy have been focused particularly on depicting the emotions of anguish and rage. 

Kath Sewell, headteacher at New North Academy, thanked the library for showcasing the display.

She added: "We want to ensure that New North Academy is at the heart of our community, so it's fantastic to be able to put together an exhibition to help connect to those in our local area."

Arts & Culture
Education News
Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Finsbury Park bus station, where the man collapsed

London Live News

Man's death outside Finsbury Park station 'unexplained'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Jacqueline Montgomery

London Live News

Pensioner on trial for rape and murder of teenage girl in 1975

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Pc Tristan Downing pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute

London Live News

Teenager arrested by counter-terrorism police in north London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Beechwood House, Highgate, is owned by Alisher Usmanov

Russian owner of Highgate mansion sanctioned after Ukraine invasion

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon