Islington students express rage and anguish through art in library exhibit

New North Academy pupils' artwork is on display at Islington's South Library - Credit: New North Academy

Islington pupils have created an emotional work of art that is now being showcased at South Library.

Year 5 and Year 6 students from New North Academy drew a range of different charcoal characters locked in bitter arguments, which are now being exhibited at the library on Essex Road.

In preparation for the artwork, pupils were asked to look at the faces of actors as well as those depicted in paintings.

They also studied each others' faces, the aim being to recognise and express different emotions through art.

Their recent art lessons at the academy have been focused particularly on depicting the emotions of anguish and rage.

Kath Sewell, headteacher at New North Academy, thanked the library for showcasing the display.

She added: "We want to ensure that New North Academy is at the heart of our community, so it's fantastic to be able to put together an exhibition to help connect to those in our local area."