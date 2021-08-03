Published: 3:34 PM August 3, 2021

Two new sixth forms are set to open in Hackney and Islington.

They are planned for two existing City of London Corporation schools at the City of London Academy Shoreditch Park and City of London Academy Highgate Hill.

The academy chain has partnered with former City lawyer turned headteacher Mouhssin Ismail, who leads East Ham's Newham Collegiate Sixth (NCS) Form, which has helped students win all expenses paid places at the top US universities; MIT, Harvard and Princeton.

The project is being backed City of London Academies Trust, whose CEO, Mark Emmerson, said: “The additional pathways these two new collegiate sixth forms will provide will further enhance the already broad offer we have available for students aged 16-19 in our north London schools.

“With the new sixth forms following closely the exceptional transformational model created by Mouhssin at NCS, this new provision will enable the most ambitious and talented students from Islington and Hackney to access the best universities in the UK and abroad in far greater numbers than have been seen to date.”