School sees 100% of Italian, Latin and Mandarin students pass with grade 7

William Mata

Published: 2:22 PM August 12, 2021   
Top student Evie Claisse and head teacher Brendan Pavey celebrate

Top student Evie Claisse and head teacher Brendan Pavey celebrate - Credit: North Bridge House Senior Canonbury

Students from North Bridge House Senior Canonbury in Islington are celebrating “outstanding” GCSE results. 

The Canonbury Square secondary saw 65 per cent of results reach grade 7 or above, compared to 29pc nationally. And 15pc of results reached the top grade 9.

There was notable success in languages with 100pc of students achieving grade 7 or above in all of Italian, Latin and Mandarin. A further 25pct of students achieved the top grade in Spanish.

Evie Claisse and her friend enjoy the results

Evie Claisse and her friend enjoy the results - Credit: North Bridge House

Top performing student Evie Claisse particularly excelled, achieving seven grade 9s and two 8s. Having secured the top grade 9 across the three sciences, English (literature and language) and mathematics, Evie is looking forward to progressing with her A Level studies in English, geography, mathematics and physics.

Nick Kazarina also saw top grade success, achieving Grade 9s in French, History and Music among his string of 7-9 grades.

Nick Kazarina also saw top grade success, achieving Grade 9s in French, History and Music among his string of 7-9 grades. - Credit: North Bridge House

Fellow high achiever Talia Kenan continued to highlight the school’s strengths in the languages and humanities departments, gaining six grade 9s in art, English language, French, history, Italian and religious studies as well as two grade 8s and three 7s.

Headteacher Brendan Pavey said: “These are a truly wonderful set of results from a cohort of students who have been through a GCSE course like no other.

“The resilience and dedication that they have shown in order to do their very best has been remarkable. I could not be prouder of them and their teachers.”

