Ofsted look into safeguarding concern at Islington school

An Islington primary school is keeping on the right track, an interim Ofsted report has stated.

St Andrew's (Barnsbury) Church of England Primary School in Matilda Street was most recently found to be ‘good’ by the education watchdog in 2019.

An inspector visited St Andrew’s as concerns had been raised over safeguarding but after completing a number of checks, Ofsted found that safeguarding is ‘effective’.

“Pupils, staff and parents all told us that the school is a happy, safe and inclusive place where pupils are very well cared for,” the report stated. “This is because the school has a strong and well embedded culture of keeping pupils safe.

“The size of the school means that all staff get to know pupils very well. Staff use their safeguarding training effectively to identify any pupils that might be at risk. Staff feel well supported by the leaders with specific responsibility for safeguarding. Staff know that they can report any concerns about a pupil’s welfare, however minor these may seem.”

