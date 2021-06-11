News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The Bridge London Trust chief exec Penny Barratt awarded OBE

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021   
Penny Barratt, chief executive of The Bridge London Trust

Penny Barratt, chief executive of The Bridge London Trust - Credit: The Bridge London Trust

Penny Barratt, chief executive of The Bridge London Trust, has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours with an OBE for services to education.

Dr Barratt has more than 30 years of experience in the field of special education in the USA and in England, and specialises in school improvement and inclusion.

The Bridge London Trust has four schools; The Bridge School caters for primary and secondary aged students with autism or severe learning difficulties; its Integrated Learning Space caters for pupils with autism and complex needs; the Satellite Provision is for pupils with autism who struggle to access mainstream provision; and Hungerford School is a mainstream primary school.

Dr Barratt said: “I am absolutely delighted to be included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours – and for me, this is recognition of what the whole team at The Bridge London Trust has achieved.

“We are committed to getting learning right, and we’re always looking for new and better ways of doing things."

