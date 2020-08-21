Percentage of Islington GCSE English and maths passes increases

Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography Archant

More than half of Islington pupils were awarded a grade 5 or above in English and maths on GCSE results day this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography

That figure is up four per cent on last year (44pc to 52pc), and sits alongside a rise to the average Progress 8 score in the borough, from 4.69 in 2019 to 4.99 this year.

The English Baccalaureate average point score has also increased from 4.2 last year to 4.4 this year.

READ MORE: GCSE results 2020: Latest updates from Islington

However, many students are still feeling the affects of tumultuous government policy over the last week - which saw an algorithm used to calculate A Level grades overturned because nearly 40 per cent of pupils were downgraded.

The Department of Education took the U-turn on August 17, announcing grades would be based on teacher predictions, but BTECs were not included and many students are still awaiting those results.

Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts and the mayor of Islington, Cllr Rakhia Ismail, visited two of the borough’s schools to congratulate pupils on results day (August 20).

Cllr Watts, who went to Highbury Fields School, said: “Speaking to students today about their achievements at the end of a long summer of uncertainty was both humbling and inspiring.

“These young people have the power and purpose to become leaders in their field – whether it’s business, medicine, e-commerce, law, music, media or anything they put their mind to.”

He said last-minute delays of BTEC results is a “further wrench for many of our young people who were hoping to end months of uncertainty and stress”.

Jacob Potter. Picture: Central Foundation Boys’ School Jacob Potter. Picture: Central Foundation Boys’ School

“This comes on the back of a series of utterly shambolic U-turns and mixed messages from government before and after the A Level results last week,” Cllr Watts added.

“The government seem blind to the gravity and consequences of their ham-fisted approach on both the mental health and the future aspirations of our young people.”

He met Highbury Fields School pupil and budding surgeon Mia Folkes Pawlowski, who will study chemistry, biology and psychology at A Level.

Her peer Pharima Atchariyakorn will take A Levels in chemistry, biology and psychology after getting two 9s, five 8s and a 7.

Seni Balagan. Picture: Central Foundation Boys’ School Seni Balagan. Picture: Central Foundation Boys’ School

The world of medical research beckons for Kissakye Kigongo, who will take biology, chemistry, physics and geography at A Level: “I think I’d like to go into immunology or something to do with diseases, on the research side,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alicia Little did better than she hoped and will take maths, biology, chemistry and history A Levels.

“I thought I might be downgraded, but I’m pleasantly surprised and I’m relieved – it’s a weight off my chest,” she said. “I’ve always thought of medicine as a profession, but I quite like history as well, so I’m combining what I want to do and also what I like to do – that’s my strategy in life.”

At Central Foundation Boys’ School, Mayor Ismail met students including Seni Balagan, who is working towards his dream of becoming a psychologist after achieving six GCSEs at grade 6 and three at 5.

Dylan Gregory is applying for college with a 9 in geography, four 8s and 7s each, and a 6; and Jacob Potter said he was “feeling good” after achieving a brace of grade 9s across the board.

He is heading to the Sixth Form at Camden School for Girls to study maths, further maths, English and history.

Cllr Ismail said: “Talking to students today it was clear that, despite the uncertainty surrounding this year’s grades and the inevitable stress that comes with it, they have great strength of character and should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

“I wish them and all of our young people the very best of luck in their next steps.”

The DfE was contacted for comment.

You may also want to watch: