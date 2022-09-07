Royal Mencap Society's specialist post-16 institution has been told it requires improvement by Ofsted inspectors.

The learning disability charity provides apprenticeships, supported internships and traineeships for people across England with a learning disability, from its HQ in Golden Lane, off Old Street.

Managers were told the organisation required improvement at its last Ofsted inspection in 2019.

The same rating was delivered in June, with its apprenticeship programme now considered "inadequate".

Learners were said to benefit from "calm, nurturing and inclusive environments", and tutors "structure and pace lessons well by providing clear instructions".

But in work experience placements, the report notes: "For too many apprentices, the curriculum does not relate adequately to their aspirations and the jobs they have, for example as a kitchen porter or human resources administrator.

"As a result, it is not clear how apprentices will achieve and benefit from the qualification."

The report goes on to say that learners and apprentices don't receive impartial careers advice early enough during their programme to enable them to plan for their futures.

Ofsted inspectors noted: "Where it is in place, this is delivered towards the end of the training. Consequently, learners and apprentices do not receive effective support to progress into employment.

"Too few learners on the supported internship and traineeship programmes achieve their primary goals of progression to work."

It was pointed out that senior leaders and governors have not rectified quickly enough some of the weaknesses identified at the previous inspection - for example by not ensuring that learners and apprentices benefit from a consistently good quality of education - and that too few learners still don't achieve their English and mathematics qualifications.

Jason Hardman, Mencap's head of lifestyles and work, said the charity is "disappointed" by the rating.

"We have clear plans in place to work on the recommendations laid out in the Ofsted report," he said.

"Whilst we recognise that improvements are required, the overall quality of the support provided to learners and the experiences of the learners on the programme were very positive and this is reflected in the report.

“Just 5.1 per cent of adults with a learning disability known to their local authority in England are in paid work, despite many more wanting to be.

"People with a learning disability deserve training and support to help them change this and Mencap is committed to providing high-quality services to support them in reaching their goals.”