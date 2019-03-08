Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School youngsters join Place2Be's float in the Lord Mayor's Show parade

Pupils from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School take part in the Lord Mayor�s Show parade. Picture: Place2Be

Youngsters from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School took part in the Lord Mayor's Show parade through central London on Saturday.

The 10 children got the special opportunity because of the links between their school in St George's Road, Lower Holloway, and the mental health charity Place2Be's which had a float.

The parade was held to mark William Russell, the deputy chair of trustees at Place2Be, becoming the 692nd Lord Mayor of London.

Russell is the deputy chair of trustees at Place2Be, which provides school-based children's mental health services. The Lord Mayor's Appeal has raised half a million pounds for each of its three charity partners in just over a year. Samaritans, Place2Be and OnSide Youth Zones are being supported over three years until 2020

Sacred Heart head teacher John Lane said: "It is wonderful for our children to experience an occasion as unique as The Lord Mayor's Parade which is such a huge, colourful event that shows the rich history and diversity of London."