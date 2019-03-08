Search

Sadiq Khan praises Archway primary school for its work tackling educational inequality

PUBLISHED: 07:50 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 08 October 2019

Deputy mayor for education Joanne McCartney with executive head Clare McFlynn. Picture: Eleanor Bentall

Deputy mayor for education Joanne McCartney with executive head Clare McFlynn. Picture: Eleanor Bentall

Greater London Authority/Eleanor Bentall

A programme to tackle educational inequality at an Archway primary school has been lauded by Sadiq Khan.

The mayor of London recognised the work done by St Joseph's Catholic primary in Highgate Hill since it launching the Schools for Success project two years ago. Its aim was to improve support given to children from disadvantaged backgrounds and improve the results of those who were behind in their studies.

The school was honoured at a ceremony last month hosted by Mr Khan's deputy mayor for education Joanne McCartney.

Executive head Clare McFlynn said: "Every child deserves the very best support for learning so they can achieve their true potential."

Mr Khan congratulated the school, adding: "Schools for Success was created to celebrate the difference teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and governors are making every day to support children and reduce inequalities. This school's inclusive and supportive learning environment is a great example."

