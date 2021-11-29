News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

Scandinavian primary school moves to bigger premises in Highbury

Logo Icon

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Published: 10:35 AM November 29, 2021
Governors of Dania Scandinavian School outside the new location at ‘Curran House' 3 Highbury Crescent.

Governors of Dania Scandinavian School outside the new location at ‘Curran House' 3 Highbury Crescent. - Credit: Dania Scandinavian School

A successful Scandinavian primary school in Islington has relocated to a bigger premises overlooking Highbury Fields, after high demand from parents.  

Founded by local Islington families in 2013, Dania Scandinavian School started on Westbourne Road with only one teacher and six students, and has since had more than 120 pupils between the ages of 2-11.  

The school follows the UK national curriculum but its teaching style- which consists of small, mixed level classes, themed weeks and full-outdoor days- is based on Scandinavian principles.  

Peter Melbye, Chair of Governor of Dania Scandinavian School, said: “Scandinavian principles means a greater emphasis on play, creativity, social interaction and outdoor learning. Scandinavian education systems and their outcomes top the rankings every year – so perhaps it's not surprising that parents in London are increasingly keen for their children to experience this approach to education. 

“The level of enquiries for spaces at our school have been at record levels recently, and our preschool cohort has doubled since September and is now close to capacity.” 

Islington News
North London News
Central London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The hedge before and after. It has been growing for decades.

'No apology': Beloved Islington hedge sawn in half by council contractor

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Islington Town Hall

Disabled man 'unfairly dismissed' by Islington Council

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Photos issued by Metropolitan Police of some of the 27 teenage homicides which have taken place in London so far in 2021

London Live

Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Children made and have attached the banner to the park's side.

'Don't forget about us': Anger playground is still closed after six months

William Mata

Author Picture Icon