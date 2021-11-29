Scandinavian primary school moves to bigger premises in Highbury

Governors of Dania Scandinavian School outside the new location at ‘Curran House' 3 Highbury Crescent. - Credit: Dania Scandinavian School

A successful Scandinavian primary school in Islington has relocated to a bigger premises overlooking Highbury Fields, after high demand from parents.

Founded by local Islington families in 2013, Dania Scandinavian School started on Westbourne Road with only one teacher and six students, and has since had more than 120 pupils between the ages of 2-11.

The school follows the UK national curriculum but its teaching style- which consists of small, mixed level classes, themed weeks and full-outdoor days- is based on Scandinavian principles.

Peter Melbye, Chair of Governor of Dania Scandinavian School, said: “Scandinavian principles means a greater emphasis on play, creativity, social interaction and outdoor learning. Scandinavian education systems and their outcomes top the rankings every year – so perhaps it's not surprising that parents in London are increasingly keen for their children to experience this approach to education.

“The level of enquiries for spaces at our school have been at record levels recently, and our preschool cohort has doubled since September and is now close to capacity.”