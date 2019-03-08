Search

Schoolchildren keep up the pressure with third protest over climate change outside Islington Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 19:15 12 April 2019

Islington climate activists meet at Islington Town Hall on ther way to Parliament Square for the 3rd Global School Strike on 12.04.19. The group included members of Fossil Free Islington, Nags Head Community Choir, Extension Rebellion and local councillors Caroline Russell and Tricia Clarke.

Islington climate activists meet at Islington Town Hall on ther way to Parliament Square for the 3rd Global School Strike on 12.04.19. The group included members of Fossil Free Islington, Nags Head Community Choir, Extension Rebellion and local councillors Caroline Russell and Tricia Clarke.

School children protested against climate change outside Islington Town Hall before joining protesters at Parliament on Friday.

The children were happy to take time off from their holiday to push Islington Council to take stronger action against climate change.

Fossil Free Islington’s Helena McKeown was there with her daughter and said the kids were happy to join the protests to be with their friends and be a part of something.

She said: “The danger of climate change is such a dire message so we’re trying to make it positive and productive instead of it being all doom and gloom.”

Fossil Free Islington started a petition to push Islington Council to declare a climate emergency and commit to being carbon neutral by 2030.

The protests were ahead of the major event scheduled for Monday by Extinction Rebellion where protestors are planning on blocking traffic at Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge and Parliament Square.

Helena, who lives in Holloway, said: “Governments really need to start listening because people are not going to stop.”

Herbie Wares, a primary school pupil, said he didn’t mind taking time away from his holiday to join the protest.

He said: “I think that it’s really important that the governments around the world take a stand on the levels of pollution.”

Mental health researcher Lynne Friedli, who lives on Mayton Street, is interested on the impact of climate change on children psychologically.

Lynne said: “We know that when children feel connected to other things then it enables them to develop their own sense of self-respect and being part of something bigger than themselves.”

Labour councillor for St George’s Ward Tricia Clarke and Highbury East Green councillor Caroline Russell were at the protest and were encouraged by the children’s passion.

Cllr Clarke said: “I think in cities we tend to be a bit disconnected from the utter effect of climate change, but I don’t think young people are.”

Angela Reith works as a music therapist for people with breathing problems, such as COPD and asthma, and she said the polluted air affects their condition.

She said: “It’s really important we do something about cleaning the air, especially for children whose lungs don’t develop properly if the air is polluted.”

