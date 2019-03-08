‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College this morning. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

Dozens of St Aloysius College students have been protesting outside the school this morning because they are “fed up with the administration”, lack of staff and strict new rules.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College this morning. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Students protesting outside St Aloysius College this morning. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kids shouting “we shall not be moved” have been threatened with exclusion if they do not stop the demonstration and get back to class, but parents are encouraging them to exercise their rights to protest.

It comes after new management and governors were brought in following the departure of long-standing head Tom Mannion, who was let go last year after being arrested as part of a fraud probe, despite later being cleared. Twenty staff followed him out of the school, though Ms Heffernan has said most staff changes were caused by retirement of promotions.

Students from Years 10 to 13 organised the protest against executive head Jane Heffernan for her “mistreatment of original St Aloysius staff and students”.

One told the Gazette: “We’re doing what we think is right. We’re trying to get as much media coverage as possible in order to free our school from her and the newer teachers.”

Parent Ilkay Oner, whose 14-year-old son Emre – a Year 10 student – was taking part, said she received a phone call from the school saying if he didn’t stop within half-an-hour he would be excluded for the day.

“I said: ‘Tell the head of year that she or the head are more than welcome to exclude my son if it is simply because of his democratic right to protest, and I will take it up with the governors.’

“It’s a peaceful protest – they are just fed up with the administration. I believe they are deliberately failing these kids. They are so fixated on petty behaviour rules. If their top button is undone, detention. If they smile, detention.

“My son is in detention every day. He’s never been in trouble and was a model student at primary school who won the citizenship award.”

The boys organised the protest on their own last week.

Teachers have asked the group to send a delegation to speak to the school.

“We need dialogue,” one told the group. “We are inviting you to have a conversation.”

It follows an Ofsted report from November that found the school “requires improvement”. Inspectors said teaching had “not been good enough to ensure pupils make strong progress across subjects” and “teachers do not routinely plan activities that meet pupils’ needs”.

“We’ve had letters from school but it’s all lies,” Ilkay added. “They stated teachers always prepared lessons in advance and children were engaged.”

St Aloysius has been contacted for comment.