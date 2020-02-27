Search

St Andrew's Montessori school in Barnsbury rated Outstanding Ofsted for third time in a row

PUBLISHED: 10:56 27 February 2020

St Andrews Church, which houses the school

St Andrews Church, which houses the school

Marcus Maschwitz 2011

A Barnsbury primary school is celebrating being awarded its third Outstanding rating from Ofsted in a row.

The classroom at St AndrewsThe classroom at St Andrews

St Andrew's Montessori at St Andrew's Church in Thornhill Square was judged to be Outstanding in all aspects of teaching and learning, attainment, behaviour and leadership.

Ofsted inspectors said the quality of teaching was "consistently excellent, adding: "Staff effortlessly follow children's emerging interests and help them to develop a very strong sense of belonging and an excellent emotional stability.

"Children demonstrate unapologetic enthusiasm for learning and discovery. They have enquiring minds and are curious, quizzical and eager to learn."

They added: "The highly-qualified and experienced leadership and staff team successfully fulfils the highest of expectations for all children. They create a vibrant, inspiring environment.

"Team morale is high. Leaders place exceptional attention on supporting staff's emotional well-being, including managing their workload."

