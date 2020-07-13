Search

Advanced search

Highbury pupils contribute to coronavirus ‘digital time capsule’ that British Library will store for future generations

PUBLISHED: 16:23 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 13 July 2020

Charlotte McMillan with her sons. Picture: Children of Lockdown

Charlotte McMillan with her sons. Picture: Children of Lockdown

Children of Lockdown

Youngsters from St Joan of Arc Primary School are contributing to a “digital time capsule” which will be archived in the British Library, for future generations to learn what life was like during lockdown, through the eyes of children who lived through it.

Children between the ages of 3 and 17 are being asked to reflect on their experiences of lockdown for a digital time capsule. Picture: Children of LockdownChildren between the ages of 3 and 17 are being asked to reflect on their experiences of lockdown for a digital time capsule. Picture: Children of Lockdown

The idea for the project, ‘Children of Lockdown’, came from Charlotte McMillan, who asked her three sons to take part.

The idea started as a personal project that she asked her three sons to take part in.

“They have witnessed a fundamental moment in history, when everything that was predictable about our lives was suspended,” said Charlotte.

“The ability to come and go as we please, to see friends and family, to go to school.

“I thought it was important for them to express their thoughts and reflections about lockdown, almost as a way of putting it into perspective - the negatives but also the positives - and to see what we can take on board for the future.

“My friends also got involved and I thought how great would this be if we could extend the idea to all children across the UK, for their reflections to be captured in one place.”

She launched it through her own online business, Storychest, which is a digital “scrapbook” app where families can upload special photos, videos and mementos like artwork.

You may also want to watch:

She then approached the national library in Euston Road, Kings Cross with the idea of collaborating to create a digital time capsule.

The project is now open to all children aged between three and 17, who are invited to reflect on their experiences of lockdown.

Their poems, stories and pictures will be shared on a dedicated website, which will be kept forever in the British Library’s UK web archive.

Children from St Joan of Arc in Northulme Road, Highbury Park, have been working on their submissions this week.

Headteacher Clare Campbell said: “It’s all part of bringing to a close what an unusual term we’ve had.

“We’re really thrilled to be contributing to this little piece of history.”

Submissions for the project are invited until July 26.

See bit.ly/3iBO84V.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in De Beauvoir

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Brexit activist visits Dominic Cummings’ Islington home on Barnard Castle protest journey

Peter Cook outside Dominic Cummings' home with the

Most Read

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in De Beauvoir

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Brexit activist visits Dominic Cummings’ Islington home on Barnard Castle protest journey

Peter Cook outside Dominic Cummings' home with the

Latest from the Islington Gazette

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua

Highbury pupils contribute to coronavirus ‘digital time capsule’ that British Library will store for future generations

Charlotte McMillan with her sons. Picture: Children of Lockdown

Children get jogging with Islington school running challenge

Socially-distant runners in Arundel Square. Picture: Run Kids Run

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware