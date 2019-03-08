Search

Archway school kids dress in 'spectacular' costumes for Roald Dahl Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:17 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 16 September 2019

Children at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School celebrate Roald Dahl Day 2019. Picture: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

Archant

Children at an Archway primary school dressed in 'spectacular' costumes to celebrate Roald Dahl Day last week.

Kids at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, in Highgate Hill, dressed as The Twits, Fantastic Mr Fox and even Roald Dahl himself, at the annual event which encourages kids to read by celebrating the "world's number one storyteller".

You may also want to watch:

Classes voted for the best costumes in assembly on Friday last week, before the winners were awarded Willy Wonka golden ticket inspired book vouchers.

School librarian Grainne Rooney told the Gazette: "It was amazing, actually. It was fantastic because so many children, up to year six, really embraced the whole day and came in costumes they had either made themselves or creatively used existing clothes to embody the various characters, so it was spectacular."

Grainne said the kids had a "whizzpopper" day full of quizzes, games and prizes.

Headteacher Angela Noronha added: "Roald Dahl Day is a great opportunity to raise the profile of reading across the whole school community and helps children to engage with books in exciting ways. Thanks to Grainne Rooney for once again organising such a fantastic day for us."

