Published: 4:39 PM September 15, 2021

Stroud Green Primary School is set for £1.5m revamp.

The eco-friendly scheme to renovate the school in Woodstock Road, Finsbury Park, includes major renovation of windows, roofs and external walls to create energy efficient buildings, as well as improvements to the boundary walls and underground drainage.

The £1.5m cash injection by Haringey Council was agreed by its cabinet last night (September 15).

It follows work undertaken by the council in the summer to upgrade the heating system, install insulation, create a new entrance and improve the toilets.

The council's early years chief, Cllr Zena Brabazon, said: “We are putting our families first by investing in vital modernisation of our schools so that we can improve the learning environment for our children.

“Not only are we investing where it is needed most, but our essential school improvement programme will create energy efficient, sustainable buildings that will help us achieve our pledge to become a zero-carbon borough by 2041.”