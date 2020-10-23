Theatre charity to perform virtual tour from new home in Islington library

Tall Stories' production of The Snail and the Whale. Picture: Tall Stories Archant

A storytelling theatre charity is set to capture audiences’ imaginations from an underused section of an Islington library.

Tall Stories had been seeking a home for many years before it partnered with Islington Council and moved into Central Library in September.

The space provides an administrative base, a large studio for rehearsals or performances and room for an audience of 80.

A programme was scheduled to include free performances for Islington schools and residents, but this has changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a play based on Julia Donaldson’s and Axel Scheffler’s book The Snail and the Whale will be livestreamed from the library space in interactive showings from October 24 to November 1.

Lucy Wood, executive director at Tall Stories Studio, said the library - “surrounded by stories” - seemed like the “perfect” place to set up shop as a storytelling production company.

“It will be so nice to be performing again to families over October half term,” she added.

Each show will be linked to a different UK venue to create a virtual tour - The Pleasance Theatre on Carpenters Mews will be hosting a showing on October 26 at 11am.

Tall Stories’ production of The Snail and the Whale has toured around Canada, the USA, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE.

The charity is renting the space from the library as part of its partnership with Islington Council.

