Published: 3:39 PM July 1, 2021

Pupils at William Tyndale tried out Bhangra Dancing during National School Sports Week - Credit: William Tyndale Primary School

Bhangra dancing, golf, martial arts and skateboarding were just some of the sports that youngsters at William Tyndale Primary School got a taste of during National School Sports Week.

Kids also tried their hand at fencing and took part in yoga workshops and traditional English dancing lessons.

Alongside the workshops, the school also hosted a sports tournament where children could practise their sportsmanship and engage in competition.

A school spokesperson said: "This week was all about providing unique experiences for the children within the world of sport.

"It is important to us that our children are given as many opportunities as possible to be active, and are provided with a wide range of experience in sport.

"We hope that our children will leave us with a life-long love of exercise, whatever form that takes for them."