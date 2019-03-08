Search

Youngsters raise £10,000 for their Highbury school by running around the Emirates

PUBLISHED: 16:10 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 07 October 2019

Youngsters taking part in the race.

Youngsters taking part in the race.

Archant

Children raised a huge £10,000 for their school with a 2km run alongside teachers and parents.

Pupils from St John's Highbury Vale primary in Conewood Street were even cheered on by Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus as they ran around the Emirates stadium.

The fun run, organised by parents, encouraged children to fundraise through sponsorship and was also supported by local firms Arsenal, Bournes fishmongers, Franks, Highbury Barn, Highbury Vintners, Instinct Tanning and Beauty, Lees News, Tettos and The Sauce.

Organiser-parent Sophie Walter, said: "All schools face funding issues and ours is no different. As a parent-led community, we decided to do something about it - and the Big 2k! was born! The event was a great tribute to lots of hard work from parents, the school and the community."

The cash will fund school trips, workshops, art supplies, computers and music lessons. Acting head Lindsay Hodgson said: "What a fantastic event, the children are buzzing from their achievements. St John's is very fortunate to benefit from such an active community."

Donations can still be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/stjohnsbig2k.

