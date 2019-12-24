Elderly members of Holloway community centre enjoy Christmas lunch on behalf of Waitrose

This Christmas over 1,000 people are being invited to Festive Feasts organised by John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners with food redistribution charity FareShare, as part of the retailers' campaign to bring people together this Christmas. Picture: Paul Grover Paul Grover

Dozens of Holloway community centre users enjoyed a festive feast courtesy of Waitrose.

Thirty pensioners who attend regular lunch clubs at William Street Community Centre came together for a three-course Christmas dinner cooked by employees from the Holloway Road supermarket, and John Lewis.

There was also a raffle, festive bingo and a choir singing festive tunes.

Katherine McInerney from Our Community Centre, said: "Our pensioners group had a fabulous time - they really enjoyed the meal and choir and they were very well looked after by Anne Folan and her team from John Lewis and volunteers from Waitrose Holloway Road."

The two retailers have teamed up with FareShare to host more than 40 meals for vulnerable people across the UK.

Caroline Silke, social impact manager for Waitrose , said: "For many, Christmas is a time to get together with loved ones to celebrate. Yet for some, this can be the most difficult time of the year. Everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the festive season, which is why we're hosting these lunches to spread some Christmas cheer."