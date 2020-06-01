Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a "domestic incident" in Southgate Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

An elderly woman who was in a critical condition after an alleged “domestic incident” is now stable and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to an address in Southgate Road at about 8.30pm on May 27, they found a man suffering from stab wounds to his legs and an “unresponsive” woman in a “life-threatening” condition.

The victims, both in their 70s, were taken to hospital, where they remain.

The man’s condition isn’t life-threatening. There have been no arrests.

On May 28, a Met Police spokesperson said: “At this very early stage, the matter is being treated as a domestic incident with no other persons believed involved.”

The woman wasn’t stabbed but police declined to provide further information about how she was hurt,

