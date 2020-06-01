Search

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

PUBLISHED: 13:19 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 01 June 2020

The emergency services on the scene of a

The emergency services on the scene of a "domestic incident" in Southgate Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

© Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

An elderly woman who was in a critical condition after an alleged “domestic incident” is now stable and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to an address in Southgate Road at about 8.30pm on May 27, they found a man suffering from stab wounds to his legs and an “unresponsive” woman in a “life-threatening” condition.

The victims, both in their 70s, were taken to hospital, where they remain.

The man’s condition isn’t life-threatening. There have been no arrests.

On May 28, a Met Police spokesperson said: “At this very early stage, the matter is being treated as a domestic incident with no other persons believed involved.”

The woman wasn’t stabbed but police declined to provide further information about how she was hurt,

If you know what happened or know the victims, contact Lucas at the newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

