Animal lover celebrates 101st birthday in Islington care home

Charissa Cheong

Published: 1:53 PM December 17, 2020   
Highgate Bupa Care Home resident Elizabeth Bowles has turned 101. Picture: Highgate Bupa Care Home

Highgate Bupa Care Home resident Elizabeth Bowles has turned 101. Picture: Highgate Bupa Care Home

A centenarian celebrated her 101st birthday with homemake cake, decorations and flowers in an Islington care home. 

Elizabeth Bowles has lived in The Highgate Bupa Care Home on Hornsey Lane for five years, welcoming in the milestone age with fellow residents. 

Highgate Bupa Care Home resident Elizabeth Bowles has turned 101. Picture: Highgate Bupa Care Home

Highgate Bupa Care Home resident Elizabeth Bowles has turned 101. Picture: Highgate Bupa Care Home - Credit: Highgate Bupa Care Home

She has lived in both Haringey and Islington and is a member of the parish church in Muswell Hill, where she attended service every week before the first lockdown.

READ MORE: Islington woman shares secrets to long life on her 100th birthday

Elizabeth spends much of her time arranging flowers for the church, but had previously worked as a medical secretary at St Ann’s Hospital in Harringay. Before this, she had a career as a shorthand secretary.

She married Harold Bowles, an army officer and English teacher, in 1943.



He had a music degree and was passionate about singing and performing, and Elizabeth would sometimes accompany him on stage at concerts, including after the war, when the newly-weds travelled to Germany on a choral tour.

Brian Hannon, the couple’s former neighbour of 41 years, shared some fond memories of Elizabeth: “She’s a lovely person and always helped where she could.”

He added that Elizabeth always valued the arts and also loved rescuing cats from animal shelters.

When asked how she felt about her birthday just gone, Elizabeth said: “Reaching 101 is certainly very special and I am very grateful that my friends and carers here at The Highgate went to so much trouble to help me celebrate.”

General manager at the care home, Deeba Kazim, said: “I’m honoured to have been a part of this incredible lady’s milestone birthday celebrations.

“Here at The Highgate, we believe in helping our residents live longer, healthier, happier lives and it’s important to us to help them celebrate occasions such as these in the best possible way. The team went above and beyond to make it a special day for Elizabeth and it was lovely to see her with a big smile on her face.”

