Islington great grandmother survives Covid to celebrate 100 years

Published: 2:41 PM July 12, 2021

Lil (Elizabeth) Traynor celebrates her 100th birthday with her great grandchildren from left, Lila (8), Lily (12), Elsie (3), Dylan (12), and Ava (14) - Credit: Polly Hancock

A woman from Islington survived Covid this year and has just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Elizabeth Traynor, who has always been known as 'Lil', was born in Dublin in 1921.

The mother-of-two moved to Mayton Street Islington in 1953 and has been living in Bride Street since 1978.

She worked as a home help and was still working until she was 76.

Her son David said: "She loved London since the day she landed and has enjoyed every minute of her time, living in Islington.

"Her joy was listening to music and dancing.

"Lil's greatest day and memory was the day the war ended. They had the party of all parties. It went on for days.

"She was the life and soul where ever you were."

He added: "I can tell you she was diagnosed with Covid earlier this year which she has done well to have survived, especially considering her age."

David takes Lil for a little Baileys once a week at the Two Brewers in Roman Way, where her birthday celebration was held on Saturday.