Islington great grandmother survives Covid to celebrate 100 years
- Credit: Polly Hancock
A woman from Islington survived Covid this year and has just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Elizabeth Traynor, who has always been known as 'Lil', was born in Dublin in 1921.
The mother-of-two moved to Mayton Street Islington in 1953 and has been living in Bride Street since 1978.
She worked as a home help and was still working until she was 76.
Her son David said: "She loved London since the day she landed and has enjoyed every minute of her time, living in Islington.
You may also want to watch:
"Her joy was listening to music and dancing.
"Lil's greatest day and memory was the day the war ended. They had the party of all parties. It went on for days.
Most Read
- 1 Fire tears through roof of Amwell Street building
- 2 Footie fans decorate 26-storey Islington block with flags ahead of Euros final
- 3 Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green
- 4 Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school
- 5 Islington great grandmother survives Covid to celebrate 100 years
- 6 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
- 7 Man who stabbed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack found guilty
- 8 Revealed: Finsbury Park is where Islington and Hackney residents feel most unsafe
- 9 Where and how to watch Euro 2020 final in north London
- 10 Moorfields Eye Hospital set to move to new Kings Cross HQ
"She was the life and soul where ever you were."
He added: "I can tell you she was diagnosed with Covid earlier this year which she has done well to have survived, especially considering her age."
David takes Lil for a little Baileys once a week at the Two Brewers in Roman Way, where her birthday celebration was held on Saturday.