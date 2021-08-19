Sculptor will finally have plaque to mark Islington work

Published: 2:15 PM August 19, 2021

The work of an unsung Nigerian artist who created the African mask statue in Islington’s Elthorne Park is set to finally be commemorated.

Emmanuel Taiwo Jegede is thought to have completed the work in the 1980s and the mask is now a much-loved part of the Peace Garden.

But, as former Islington Council member Greg Foxsmith pointed out, there has never been any sign or plaque to give information about the work or the artist.

It was only after a public appeal that Mr Foxsmith was able to find out this much.

However, the artist is now set to get the recognition his talents deserve, as Islington Council has said it will install an information board at the park.

A spokesperson said: “We welcome suggestions on ways to enrich the educational and cultural value of all of our parks.

“We will shortly start work on an information board that explains the history of the peace garden and the statue, to the park to help visitors appreciate the sculpture in context.”

