News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Elthorne Pride community group's back-to-school initiative

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:14 AM April 20, 2021   
Volunteers from the Elthorne Pride community group who helped to hand out over 200 new coats 

Volunteers from the Elthorne Pride community group who helped to hand out over 200 new coats - Credit: Elthorne Pride

Elthorne Pride community group has handed out more than 200 new coats and school supply goodie-bags as a back-to-school drive to support families in need. 

Residents from the Elthorne Estate in Archway learnt about the group's school projects and activities, as well as Elthorne Pride’s community chest grant, which allows people to apply for funding of up to £500 to run a project which will benefit the community.  

Volunteers from the Elthorne Pride community group who handed out over 200 new coats 

Volunteers from the Elthorne Pride community group who handed out over 200 new coats - Credit: Elthorne Pride

Sandi Phillips, chair of Elthorne Pride said: "It comes as no surprise to learn that Covid-19 has taken its toll on everyone’s finances over the last year. 

"Families living in poverty spend more than 80 per cent of their income on essential needs. 

“With this in mind, Elthorne Pride wanted to allow more local families to use what funds they have coming in on other necessities and let go of some of the financial burdens they faced."

You may also want to watch:

Islington News
Archway News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police want to locate the 'Good Samaritan' who chased off a random attacker in City Road

Knife Crime

'Good Samaritan' chased off random attacker who hit woman

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Ronalds Road, where the fire broke out because of an unattended chip pan

London Fire Brigade

Holloway fire 'caused by unattended chip pan'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
This man was seen in Wembley Park following a sex assault in Kings Cross

Man wanted in connection with Kings Cross sex assault

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene

Police officer hospitalised after Dartmouth Park Hill hit-and-run

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus