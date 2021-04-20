Published: 8:14 AM April 20, 2021

Volunteers from the Elthorne Pride community group who helped to hand out over 200 new coats - Credit: Elthorne Pride

Elthorne Pride community group has handed out more than 200 new coats and school supply goodie-bags as a back-to-school drive to support families in need.

Residents from the Elthorne Estate in Archway learnt about the group's school projects and activities, as well as Elthorne Pride’s community chest grant, which allows people to apply for funding of up to £500 to run a project which will benefit the community.

Sandi Phillips, chair of Elthorne Pride said: "It comes as no surprise to learn that Covid-19 has taken its toll on everyone’s finances over the last year.

"Families living in poverty spend more than 80 per cent of their income on essential needs.

“With this in mind, Elthorne Pride wanted to allow more local families to use what funds they have coming in on other necessities and let go of some of the financial burdens they faced."