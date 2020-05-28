Search

There With You: Elthorne Pride shares easy cooking tutorials to help neighbours during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:17 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 28 May 2020

Munch With Us - Elthorne Pride and Marli's Kitchen: Chickpea, Coconut and Potato Curry. Picture: Elthorne Pride

Munch With Us - Elthorne Pride and Marli's Kitchen: Chickpea, Coconut and Potato Curry. Picture: Elthorne Pride

An Archway community group has uploaded cooking tutorials to Youtube to inspire people during lockdown.

Elthorne Pride, which serves tenants on the Elthorne Estate and surrounding area, has created Much With Us: a series of online cooking tutorials featuring easy, healthy recipes.

Elthorne Pride volunteers have also been delivering groceries to vulnerable neighbours during the pandemic.

A group spokesperson said: “As well as continuing with the distribution of pre-prepared takeaways, Elthorne Pride will also be putting together boxes of ingredients so that residents can prepare the meals at home.

They added: “In 2019 Elthorne Pride hosted its inaugural ‘Live Well Elthorne!’ health and wellbeing initiative and our current activities during the Covid-19 pandemic are a reflection of our commitment to strengthening our community.”

View the videos here.

For more information email: info@elthornepride.org.uk

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during in Islington during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette.

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital

The emergency services on the scene of a

