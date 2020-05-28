There With You: Elthorne Pride shares easy cooking tutorials to help neighbours during lockdown

An Archway community group has uploaded cooking tutorials to Youtube to inspire people during lockdown.

Elthorne Pride, which serves tenants on the Elthorne Estate and surrounding area, has created Much With Us: a series of online cooking tutorials featuring easy, healthy recipes.

Elthorne Pride volunteers have also been delivering groceries to vulnerable neighbours during the pandemic.

A group spokesperson said: “As well as continuing with the distribution of pre-prepared takeaways, Elthorne Pride will also be putting together boxes of ingredients so that residents can prepare the meals at home.

They added: “In 2019 Elthorne Pride hosted its inaugural ‘Live Well Elthorne!’ health and wellbeing initiative and our current activities during the Covid-19 pandemic are a reflection of our commitment to strengthening our community.”

