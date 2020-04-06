Search

Emily Thornberry appointed as shadow international trade secretary

PUBLISHED: 15:20 06 April 2020

Emily Thornberry MP. Picture: Polly Hancock

Emily Thornberry MP. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Incoming Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Emily Thornberry as shadow international trade secretary.

The Islington South & Finsbury MP, who ran against Sir Keir for the Labour leadership, previously served as shadow foreign secretary under Jeremy Corbyn.

But the new Labour boss dashed any hope Ms Thornberry would retain her position on Sunday when he gave Lisa Nandy the foreign affairs brief.

Ms Thornberry replaces Barry Gardiner in her new post, after the Brent North MP was dropped from shadow cabinet.

Reacting to the shadow cabinet reshuffle, Ms Thornerry tweeted: “It’s been a pleasure to work with @BarryGardiner these past four years: a true team-player, and the epitome of loyalty and devotion to the cause. I hope I can take the fight to the govt on International Trade as effectively as he did, and I’ll be very lucky to have his advice.”

