Emily Thornberry MP thanks supporters after just missing out on making Labour leadership ballot

PUBLISHED: 09:58 19 February 2020

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Emily Thornberry has thanked those who supported her campaign after failing to scrape through to the next stage of the Labour leadership contest.

The Islington South & Finsbury MP secured backing from 31 campaigning Labour parties (CLPs) - two short of the 33 endorsements needed before the midnight deadline on February 14. Ms Thornberry's Islington South & Finsbury CLP backed her but Islington North CLP supported Starmer.

Labour members will now have a choice to vote for Rebecca Long-Bailey, Sir Keir Starmer or Lisa Nandy to be the next leader.

Ballots open on February 24 and close at noon on April 2.

After failing to progress, Ms Thornberry posted to tweet saying: "Thank you for all the kind words and support throughout the campaign and in the last few days. I was born in the Labour Party and I'll die in the Labour Party. It's an honour to serve my party and support its members anyway I can. I will continue to do so with passion and pride."

