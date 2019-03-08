Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emily Thornberry praises 64 'lovely new homes' for social rent by City Road Basin

PUBLISHED: 09:38 31 July 2019

Wharf Road, Peabody, Peabody Housing, PTEA. Picture: Robert Greshoff

Wharf Road, Peabody, Peabody Housing, PTEA. Picture: Robert Greshoff

© Robert Greshoff Photography

Peabody has completed 98 homes near the City Road basin and 80 per cent of them are "genuinely affordable".

Wharf Road, Peabody, Peabody Housing, PTEA. Picture: Robert GreshoffWharf Road, Peabody, Peabody Housing, PTEA. Picture: Robert Greshoff

The housing association collaborated with Islingon's award-winning PTE architects to finish the £50million project, which includes 64 social rent homes, 15 shared ownership units and 19 private sale apartments. The average rent is £150 per week.

You may also want to watch:

Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry said: "We all know there is a desperate need in our borough for more social housing for families, and more affordable housing for local people who currently find themselves priced out of the market. So I am really pleased that this new development has put such an emphasis on those two groups, and will genuinely change the lives of dozens of families and local people, not just by giving them a permanent place to live or a foot on the housing ladder, but doing so in lovely new homes, which are a joy to look at both inside and out."

Islngton's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "These beautifully designed high-quality homes will transform the lives of many local families in desperate need."

Wharf Road, Peabody, Peabody Housing, PTEA. Picture: Robert GreshoffWharf Road, Peabody, Peabody Housing, PTEA. Picture: Robert Greshoff

Peabody development director Dick Mortimer said: "We want to create great quality, genuinely affordable mixed-tenure developments in Islington. Wharf Road is a shining example of this."

The scheme provides a mix of 1- and 2-bed flats.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Councillors divided over proposed changes to Islington’s electoral map

Changes to Islington's electoral map proposed by The Local Government Boundary Commission for England. Picture: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England

Highbury shopkeeper denies selling rum to boy, 15, as councillors prepare to review his booze licence

Shivas newsagents in Highbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Most Read

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Councillors divided over proposed changes to Islington’s electoral map

Changes to Islington's electoral map proposed by The Local Government Boundary Commission for England. Picture: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England

Highbury shopkeeper denies selling rum to boy, 15, as councillors prepare to review his booze licence

Shivas newsagents in Highbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Emily Thornberry praises 64 ‘lovely new homes’ for social rent by City Road Basin

Wharf Road, Peabody, Peabody Housing, PTEA. Picture: Robert Greshoff

100 years of social housing: Islington Council lauds its ‘beautiful’ new council homes on anniversary of landmark ‘Addison Act’

Islington's director of new build Jed Young and housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward. Picture: Kate Robson

‘Is anyone missing a large snake?’: Frightened neighbour finds reptile on boiler

A boa constrictor snake stock image (Picture Phil Noble/PA)

Hornsey up to third after crucial victory

Garfield Struthers in wicket-keeping action for Hornsey at Tivoli Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hampstead edge out North Middlesex in thriller

Hampstead's opening bowler Rich Banham helped his team to victory over North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists