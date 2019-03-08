Emily Thornberry praises 64 'lovely new homes' for social rent by City Road Basin

Wharf Road, Peabody, Peabody Housing, PTEA. Picture: Robert Greshoff © Robert Greshoff Photography

Peabody has completed 98 homes near the City Road basin and 80 per cent of them are "genuinely affordable".

The housing association collaborated with Islingon's award-winning PTE architects to finish the £50million project, which includes 64 social rent homes, 15 shared ownership units and 19 private sale apartments. The average rent is £150 per week.

Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry said: "We all know there is a desperate need in our borough for more social housing for families, and more affordable housing for local people who currently find themselves priced out of the market. So I am really pleased that this new development has put such an emphasis on those two groups, and will genuinely change the lives of dozens of families and local people, not just by giving them a permanent place to live or a foot on the housing ladder, but doing so in lovely new homes, which are a joy to look at both inside and out."

Islngton's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "These beautifully designed high-quality homes will transform the lives of many local families in desperate need."

Peabody development director Dick Mortimer said: "We want to create great quality, genuinely affordable mixed-tenure developments in Islington. Wharf Road is a shining example of this."

The scheme provides a mix of 1- and 2-bed flats.