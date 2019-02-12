Emily Thornberry reacts as Islington South calls for second Brexit referendum

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry inside her Westminster parliamentary office. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Members of Islington South and Finsbury Labour Party voted in narrow favour of a second Brexit referendum last night.

Emily Thornberry today told the Gazette she was “delighted” to have been involved in such a well-attended general meeting of her Constituency Labour Party (CLP), promising members she’ll keep their views in mind as the March 29 Brexit deadline approaches.

She also made clear her feelings about the new Independent Group (TIP) in Parliament, formed after eight Labour MPs and three Tories defected from their parties this week.

In reference to the meeting, the MP and shadow foreign secretary told this paper: “I re-stated my total commitment to the policy unanimously agreed by the national membership at Labour’s conference in Liverpool [in September], which includes the option of going back to the British people for a public vote if a second election cannot be secured.

“The general committee [of the CLP] agreed their own resolution backing that option, and I will bear the clear views of my members in mind as events unfold in Westminster in the coming days.”

Pressed on the TIP, Ms Thornberry told the Gazette: “A new party that is explicitly designed to divide the Labour Party and split the vote on the left will only do one thing, which is guaranteeing the Tories stay in power for another generation.”