Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emily Thornberry reacts as Islington South calls for second Brexit referendum

PUBLISHED: 17:04 21 February 2019

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry inside her Westminster parliamentary office. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry inside her Westminster parliamentary office. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Members of Islington South and Finsbury Labour Party voted in narrow favour of a second Brexit referendum last night.

Emily Thornberry today told the Gazette she was “delighted” to have been involved in such a well-attended general meeting of her Constituency Labour Party (CLP), promising members she’ll keep their views in mind as the March 29 Brexit deadline approaches.

She also made clear her feelings about the new Independent Group (TIP) in Parliament, formed after eight Labour MPs and three Tories defected from their parties this week.

In reference to the meeting, the MP and shadow foreign secretary told this paper: “I re-stated my total commitment to the policy unanimously agreed by the national membership at Labour’s conference in Liverpool [in September], which includes the option of going back to the British people for a public vote if a second election cannot be secured.

“The general committee [of the CLP] agreed their own resolution backing that option, and I will bear the clear views of my members in mind as events unfold in Westminster in the coming days.”

Pressed on the TIP, Ms Thornberry told the Gazette: “A new party that is explicitly designed to divide the Labour Party and split the vote on the left will only do one thing, which is guaranteeing the Tories stay in power for another generation.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highbury and Islington station evacuated after person is hit by train and dies

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Two injured after car crashes into Archway shop

A car collided with Archway Estate agents in Junction Road this morning. Picture: @LPADVA

Axe-wielding moped bandits who terrorised Islington and Camden convicted

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Builder slapped with £60,000 court bill for demolishing Cally home of Britain’s first female dentist Lilian Lindsay

Lilian Lindsay at the BDA headquarters in Russell Square. Picture: British Dental Association

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Montemurro says pressure is on his side to win the WSL

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coach Chapman pleased as Finsbury Park hopefuls show bouncebackability

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

Little brace inspires Gunners to Yeovil victory

Kim Little of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Emily Thornberry reacts as Islington South calls for second Brexit referendum

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry inside her Westminster parliamentary office. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pak’s: ‘Unique’ cosmetics business selling a Finsbury Park store for £250,000

Pak's is advertising one of its Stroud Green Road stores for sale. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists