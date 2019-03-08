Search

Emily Thornberry 'recovering in hospital' after vehicle knocks her off bike

PUBLISHED: 18:27 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:29 19 July 2019

Stock image of Emily Thornberry on bike. Picture: Linda Grove

Stock image of Emily Thornberry on bike. Picture: Linda Grove

Archant

Emily Thornberry is "recovering in hospital" after a vehicle knocked her off her bike as she left Parliament this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene at lunch time, and the Islington South and Finsbury MP was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the shadow foreign secretary said: "Emily is recovering in hospital, and is hugely grateful for the support of the ambulance crew and A&E staff who have helped her since this incident.

"We hope she will be back on her feet, back to work, and back on her bike as soon as possible."

The Gazette has asked the Met Police if the driver stopped at the scene, and whether this case is being investigated.

