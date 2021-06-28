Published: 3:30 PM June 28, 2021

The Emirates Stadium with people queuing out front to get the Covid-19 vaccination - Credit: Steve Bainbridge/ Islington Council

The Covid-19 mass vaccine clinic at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is now open to people of any age who are due for their second Pfizer jab.

Everyone who gets vaccinated is being offered a complimentary all-access behind-the-scenes tour.

NHS guidance recommends an eight-week gap between doses.

First jabs are also still available to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet had their first coronavirus vaccination.

Rosa Treveni being given her vaccine by volunteer Shariz Ava - Credit: Steve Bainbridge/ Islington Council

More than 6,000 people have been vaccinated at the stadium in Hornsey Road since Friday, meaning there are about 4,000 doses still available.

The #GunnerGetJabbed event runs until 8pm tonight (Monday, 28 June) as part of the #GrabAJab weekend.

To get a jab today all you need to do is to walk in, but bookings can be made on Eventbrite at gunnergetjabbed.eventbrite.co.uk.

The event is being organised by Islington Council, Islington GP Federation and Arsenal Football Club.

Other mass vaccination events have took place at the weekend at Twickenham, Charlton and Crystal Palace.

Lola Phillips-Lea receiving her vaccine from volunteer Rebecca Hammett-Burke - Credit: Steve Bainbridge/ Islington Council

Volunteer Harvey Jensen innoculates a member of the public at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium - Credit: Steve Bainbridge/ Islington Council

Annetta William was handing out lateral flow tests to people at The Emirates - Credit: Steve Bainbridge/ Islington Council



