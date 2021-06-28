News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Emirates Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for second Pfizer jabs

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:30 PM June 28, 2021   
The Emirates Stadium with people queuing out front to get the Covid-19 vaccination

The Covid-19 mass vaccine clinic at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is now open to people of any age who are due for their second Pfizer jab.  

Everyone who gets vaccinated is being offered a complimentary all-access behind-the-scenes tour. 

NHS guidance recommends an eight-week gap between doses.

First jabs are also still available to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet had their first coronavirus vaccination.  

Rosa Treveni being given her vaccine by volunteer Shariz Ava

More than 6,000 people have been vaccinated at the stadium in Hornsey Road since Friday, meaning there are about 4,000 doses still available.

The #GunnerGetJabbed event runs until 8pm tonight (Monday, 28 June) as part of the #GrabAJab weekend.

To get a jab today all you need to do is to walk in, but bookings can be made on Eventbrite at gunnergetjabbed.eventbrite.co.uk

The event is being organised by Islington Council, Islington GP Federation and Arsenal Football Club.

Other mass vaccination events have took place at the weekend at Twickenham, Charlton and Crystal Palace.

Lola Phillips-Lea receiving her vaccine at the Emirates from volunteer Rebecca Hammett-Burke

Volunteer Harvey Jensen innoculates a member of the public at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Annetta William was handing out lateral flow tests to people at The Emirates

