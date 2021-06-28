Emirates Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for second Pfizer jabs
- Credit: Steve Bainbridge/ Islington Council
The Covid-19 mass vaccine clinic at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is now open to people of any age who are due for their second Pfizer jab.
Everyone who gets vaccinated is being offered a complimentary all-access behind-the-scenes tour.
NHS guidance recommends an eight-week gap between doses.
First jabs are also still available to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet had their first coronavirus vaccination.
More than 6,000 people have been vaccinated at the stadium in Hornsey Road since Friday, meaning there are about 4,000 doses still available.
You may also want to watch:
The #GunnerGetJabbed event runs until 8pm tonight (Monday, 28 June) as part of the #GrabAJab weekend.
To get a jab today all you need to do is to walk in, but bookings can be made on Eventbrite at gunnergetjabbed.eventbrite.co.uk.
The event is being organised by Islington Council, Islington GP Federation and Arsenal Football Club.
Most Read
- 1 Seven top Islington restaurants classed amongst the best in the UK
- 2 Boy, 16, charged with murder of Romario Opia in Islington
- 3 Emirates Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for second Pfizer jabs
- 4 Upper Street flat attack: Man, 58, stabbed in neck and back
- 5 Finsbury Park sex assault: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
- 6 Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches
- 7 Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe streets where you live?
- 8 Launch date for Gordon Ramsay's Upper Street burger chain
- 9 Significant tube disruptions next weekend and other travel news
- 10 Letters: Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme
Other mass vaccination events have took place at the weekend at Twickenham, Charlton and Crystal Palace.