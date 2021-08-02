News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Emirates pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for a second time

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:56 PM August 2, 2021   
People arrive at the Emirates Stadium mass vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jabs

People arrive at the Emirates Stadium mass vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jabs - Credit: Islington Council

A second mass vaccination event is being held this weekend at the Emirates Stadium, in a bid to give thousands more people the chance to have their first or second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The world-famous home of Arsenal FC will be open for vaccines between 10am and 6.30pm on Saturday (August 7), and between 9.30am and 6.30pm on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

In June nearly 9,000 people were vaccinated over four days. 

Jonathan O’Sullivan, acting director of Public Health in Islington, said: “Our aim is simple – we want everyone aged over 18 in Islington to have the opportunity to get fully vaccinated, and especially anyone who hasn’t had their first jab yet to come to the stadium and get it done. 

"Remember, you do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number, and no one is going to ask about immigration status."

Entry to the stadium will start at Block S near The Armoury in Hornsey Road, and walk-ins are welcome. 

People who want to book a specific timeslot should visit gunnergetjabbed2.eventbrite.co.uk or call 020 7527 8222. 

You may also want to watch:

Islington News

