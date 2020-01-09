50 tonnes of Christmas trees to be recycled by Islington Council

A Christmas tree left in a phone box. Picture: Joe Goodman Archant

Islington Council is hoping to recycle 50 tonnes of Christmas trees this year, including one left in a phone box outside Islington Square.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"Thanks to the efforts of Islington residents and the council's recycling team we have successfully recycled nearly 250 tonnes of Christmas trees over the last five years and this year we aim to beat the 50 tonne target", said environment chief Cllr Rowena Champion.

You may also want to watch:

The recycling team picked up this Christmas tree which was left in a BT box outside Islington Sqaure.

"Christmas can be one of our busiest times when it comes to recycling, but I would also ask people to continue to think about recycling as much as possible throughout the whole year."

Christmas tree recycling points are open until Tuesday 21 January, when you can drop your Christmas tree off at one of nine locations around the borough.

To see the drop-off points click here.