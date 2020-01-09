Search

50 tonnes of Christmas trees to be recycled by Islington Council

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 09 January 2020

A Christmas tree left in a phone box. Picture: Joe Goodman

A Christmas tree left in a phone box. Picture: Joe Goodman

Archant

Islington Council is hoping to recycle 50 tonnes of Christmas trees this year, including one left in a phone box outside Islington Square.

"Thanks to the efforts of Islington residents and the council's recycling team we have successfully recycled nearly 250 tonnes of Christmas trees over the last five years and this year we aim to beat the 50 tonne target", said environment chief Cllr Rowena Champion.

The recycling team picked up this Christmas tree which was left in a BT box outside Islington Sqaure.

"Christmas can be one of our busiest times when it comes to recycling, but I would also ask people to continue to think about recycling as much as possible throughout the whole year."

Christmas tree recycling points are open until Tuesday 21 January, when you can drop your Christmas tree off at one of nine locations around the borough.

Most Read

Islington’s shoplifting hotspots revealed as Met Police screen out “low value” crimes

Upper Street around The Angel: officially Islington's worst location for shoplifting. Picture:Ken Mears

Boundary review: Arsenal Football Club set to get ward named after it

Map of new Islington ward boundaries. Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Family forced to abandon clean-up of New River Walk after they discover masses of drug paraphernalia

Aaren and Aiden wanted to clean up the area after noticing all the rubbish. Picture: Jemma Benson

Finsbury Park collision: Car driver hits pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

