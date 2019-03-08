Air quality audits to take place at more Islington Schools

Pupils at Prior Weston School with the new ivy screen and air pollution map, with Cllr Claudia Webbe (centre) and Tamzin Barford (back right). Picture: Steve Bainbridge Steve Bainbridge Photography Ltd

Air quality will audits will begin at more Islington schools as the council aims to protect children's health.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The announcement came at the launch of an innovative ivy screen at Prior Weston Primary in Whitecross Street. The 7ft-tall plant wraps around the playground, filtering damaging particulates and absorbing polluting gases from the road.

You may also want to watch:

It was funded by the council, Islington Sustainable Energy Partnership and Sadiq Khan, following the mayor's air quality audit at the school.

More audits will now take place at Hugh Myddleton, Thornhill, St John's Upper Holloway CE Primary, with the ultimate aim to do them at all the borough's schools.

The kids also produced an air pollution map to encourage parents to stop driving them to school. Year 4 teacher Tamzin Barford said: "We hope the map will help families make greener choices in how they get to and from school, and it is part of a wider programme to provide a cleaner, healthier and safer environment for our children to learn in."