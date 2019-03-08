City University students come up with 'game-changing' business ideas to make Islington carbon neutral

Students from City University have come up with "game-changing" business ideas to help make Islington carbon neutral by 2030 - and some of them are now putting them into action.

All four winning teams at the City Starters Weekend three-day entrepreneurship competition will now receive support from the uni's business incubation space, the Launch Lab, to see if any of them can be developed into businesses after their studies.

xThe team GreenLO2 came up with the idea for a was a water turbine to go into household pipes and create energy whenever someone runs a tap or flushes the toilet.

Others included E-TukTuk - a bicycle transportation service; Cora - a device which monitors gas vents and relays information to a smartphone app; and We Connect - an app which connects single parent families together in Islington.

Fabian Ronig from GreenLO2 said: "People won't need to change their habits or adapt their lifestyles, as this turbine means that everyone can make a difference."

The council's business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh who was one of the judges said: "It was fantastic to see so many brilliant and inspiring ideas come out of this competition.

"The idea behind GreenLO2 - to enable free, renewable energy generation in every home - is exactly the kind of game-changing thinking we need if we are to tackle climate change head-on and become a net carbon zero borough by 2030.

"The E-Tuk-Tuk, We Connect and Cora projects all offer the seeds of great solutions that would improve lives too."