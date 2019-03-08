Learn to build solar panels at Finsbury Park community eco fair

St Thomas the Apostle church. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Readers can learn to build solar panels from scratch at an event in Finsbury Park on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The free community eco fair will be held at St Thomas's the Apostle church, from noon to 4pm, where people can pick up a free LED light bulb and other energy saving advice.

The St Thomas's Road event will include talks on environmental issues, a "make do and mend" workshop where people can patch up old clothes, games for kids, an all ages book swap and the Blackstock Triangle Gardeners will be giving out composting tips and free daffodil bulbs.

"We have all heard about these big eco issues like climate chaos and plastic armageddon," said organiser Rowan Howard. "But often we aren't quite sure what the terms mean, or what the problems really are - let alone what could be the potential solutions, or what we can all do as individuals, or collectively,

"This is a fun, varied, inclusive event where everybody will be able to join in, learn and have fun, play games and put questions to our experts - to help us all live more lightly."