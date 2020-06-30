Consultation is open on Islington’s climate crisis action plans

A month remains to have a say on environmental action plans for Islington.

An online consultation into Islington Council’s Vision 2030: Building a Net Zero Carbon Islington by 2030 and its Biodiversity Action Plan is open until July 31.

The plans cover a range of initiatives, such as creating new wildlife habitats, publicising the ecology centre and halving car journeys by encouraging cleaner alternatives.

Cllr Rowena Champion, executive member for environment and transport in Islington Council, said: “We are facing a climate and ecological emergency, and these two important blueprints reflect our commitment to taking the necessary action to tackle climate change in our borough.”

The consultation was initially scheduled to take place in workshops and public meetings, but was shifted online as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

View the consultations at https://www.islington.gov.uk/consultations/2020/biodiversity-action-plan and https://www.islington.gov.uk/consultations/2020/vision-2030-building-a-net-zero-carbon-islington-consultation.