Islington Council announces reopening of playgrounds after coronavirus lockdown

Playgrounds in Islington will start to reopen today (July 9) in the borough following the Covid-19 lockdown.

All 187 of Islington’s playgrounds will soon reopen, with all those in parks set to open again by Saturday.

The reopening of playgrounds in estates will follow.

The council’s transport chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the council’s top priority has been protecting the health of our residents, and our staff have been working tirelessly to ensure that Islington’s playgrounds can reopen as safely as possible.

“We urge anyone using playgrounds or outdoor gyms to play their part in preventing the spread of coronavirus by maintaining social distancing and good hand hygiene by regularly using hand sanitiser and washing hands.”

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus people are being asked to stay away from playgrounds once they start to become crowded.