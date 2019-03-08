Extinction Rebellion protesters stage 'death sleep' outside Shell garage in Upper Street

The death sleep of the Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Shell petrol station. Picture: Siorna Ashby @siornaphotography

Extinction Rebellion's Rebel Street Party took Islington by storm - with protesters staging a "death sleep" outside the Shell garage in Upper Street.

The Honey Hopers performing at the party. Picture: Siorna Ashby The Honey Hopers performing at the party. Picture: Siorna Ashby

The event was a celebration of Islington Council's decision to declare a climate emergency and pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 - two decades before the government's target.

The Rebel Street Party last month featured talks on the climate emergency, musical performances, and a people's assembly in which attendees discussed how they could show support and solidarity to those in the Global South who are feeling the impact of climate change.

The festivities began with a funeral march from Upper Street to Islington Green. Protesters followed the pallbearers holding a coffin that read "Our Future".

"The idea behind the funeral march is that we have already lost a huge number of animal species. Climate change researchers believe that it is possible that humans may become extinct this century," said XR Islington member Julia Cameron.

Rebels for life on the funeral march protest down Upper Street. Picture: Siorna Ashby Rebels for life on the funeral march protest down Upper Street. Picture: Siorna Ashby

"We wanted to raise awareness that life on this planet is at serious risk."

Green councillor and London Assembly member Caroline Russell, a member of Extinction Rebellion Islington, added: "We wanted to bring the community together, raise awareness of the looming threat of climate change and provide discussion, education and entertainment for the residents of Islington."

Dozens of people attended the party.

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Shell petrol station on Upper Street. Picture: Siorna Ashby Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Shell petrol station on Upper Street. Picture: Siorna Ashby

"It was Islington's diverse community at its best, showing people care and want to work through the complexity of moving to zero carbon in the context of austerity budgets at the council," said Cllr Russell.

"It was a great success. In the overall scheme of things, one march does not change the world, but they are important in raising awareness and encouraging people to join the movement," said Cameron.

Extinction Rebellion had been on hiatus after its campaign of mass direct action in April in which busy areas of central London such as Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus were shut down and occupied by climate change protesters.

Its next protest is this weekend in London Fields. Three days of talks, workshops and non-violent direct action are planned.