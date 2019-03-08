Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Extinction Rebellion protesters stage 'death sleep' outside Shell garage in Upper Street

PUBLISHED: 18:41 09 July 2019

The death sleep of the Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Shell petrol station. Picture: Siorna Ashby

The death sleep of the Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Shell petrol station. Picture: Siorna Ashby

@siornaphotography

Extinction Rebellion's Rebel Street Party took Islington by storm - with protesters staging a "death sleep" outside the Shell garage in Upper Street.

The Honey Hopers performing at the party. Picture: Siorna AshbyThe Honey Hopers performing at the party. Picture: Siorna Ashby

The event was a celebration of Islington Council's decision to declare a climate emergency and pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 - two decades before the government's target.

The Rebel Street Party last month featured talks on the climate emergency, musical performances, and a people's assembly in which attendees discussed how they could show support and solidarity to those in the Global South who are feeling the impact of climate change.

The festivities began with a funeral march from Upper Street to Islington Green. Protesters followed the pallbearers holding a coffin that read "Our Future".

"The idea behind the funeral march is that we have already lost a huge number of animal species. Climate change researchers believe that it is possible that humans may become extinct this century," said XR Islington member Julia Cameron.

Rebels for life on the funeral march protest down Upper Street. Picture: Siorna AshbyRebels for life on the funeral march protest down Upper Street. Picture: Siorna Ashby

You may also want to watch:

"We wanted to raise awareness that life on this planet is at serious risk."

Green councillor and London Assembly member Caroline Russell, a member of Extinction Rebellion Islington, added: "We wanted to bring the community together, raise awareness of the looming threat of climate change and provide discussion, education and entertainment for the residents of Islington."

Dozens of people attended the party.

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Shell petrol station on Upper Street. Picture: Siorna AshbyExtinction Rebellion protesters outside Shell petrol station on Upper Street. Picture: Siorna Ashby

"It was Islington's diverse community at its best, showing people care and want to work through the complexity of moving to zero carbon in the context of austerity budgets at the council," said Cllr Russell.

"It was a great success. In the overall scheme of things, one march does not change the world, but they are important in raising awareness and encouraging people to join the movement," said Cameron.

Extinction Rebellion had been on hiatus after its campaign of mass direct action in April in which busy areas of central London such as Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus were shut down and occupied by climate change protesters.

Its next protest is this weekend in London Fields. Three days of talks, workshops and non-violent direct action are planned.

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Latest from the Islington Gazette

North Middlesex succumb to cup foes Stanmore again

Captain Joel Hughes reacts while bowling for North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Arsenal name former player Edu as new technical director

Edu Gaspar has been named new technical director at Arsenal. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Win a set of tickets to the Emirates Cup

Win a set of four tickets to the Emirates Cup. Picture: Arsenal FC

Women’s World Cup round-up: Heartbreak for Arsenal’s Dutch trio as USA win final

Teams line up on the pitch ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final at the Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France. Picture: PA

Extinction Rebellion protesters stage ‘death sleep’ outside Shell garage in Upper Street

The death sleep of the Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Shell petrol station. Picture: Siorna Ashby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists