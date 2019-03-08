Highbury church becomes first in Islington to install solar panels

Rev Gabriel Anstis and Catherine Ross on the roof of the church. Archant

Clergy at a Highbury church will be hoping the good lord shines a light on them after solar panels were installed on the roof.

St Augustine’s in Highbury New Park will now be fuelled by free, clean electricity after the 36 panels were put up. They will save almost five tonnes of carbon each year and help the church save money along the way.

It is the first of eight Islington churches hoping to install the panels this year with help from Cloudesley. The Islington charity gives grants for church maintenance and also supports people with health problems and on low incomes.

Vicar, Rev Gabriel Anstis, said: “It’s fantastic we’re now able to generate renewable electricity.

“Thank you to all those locally, including our wonderful neighbours at Highbury Quadrant Primary School, who supported the installation of solar panels on our church roof. Cloudesley has been brilliant in helping to make this happen, and the money the solar panels will save will help fund the community work we do with children, young people, the homeless, and vulnerable adults.”