Islington Council plans for 10pm events in parks opposed by neighbours - and its own noise complaints team

Plans by the Islington Council parks team to hold events in green spaces have not gone down well with neighbours - or their colleagues who deal with noise complaints.

Applications for licences allowing daily open air events until 10pm in Finsbury's Northampton Square and Finsbury Park's Wray Crescent Open Space will be voted on by councillors in the new year.

But people whose homes overlook the parks have taken issue with the idea of concerts with hundreds of people in attendance until late at night. So too has the council's noise complaints team, which has objected to both applications.

Thirteen neighbours have objected to the Northampton Park application. One, who lives yards from the open space, doubted whether there was even room for 500 people, the capacity limit included in the papers.

"Are you planning a daily Glastonbury?" they asked, adding: "We realise the council may be trying to raise money by hiring the square out to private enterprise, but the current figures are frankly ridiculous."

Six locals have objected to the Wray Crescent bid, saying the space is well used by the community and is surrounded on all sides by homes. It also contains the borough's only cricket pitch.

The applications will be discussed by the licensing sub-committee on January 9.