Islington Council rolls out six more school streets

Islington Council is rolling out its school streets programme. Islington Council

Islington Council is rolling out six more school streets by the end of the year, meaning streets outside will be closed during pick-up and drop-off times in term time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vehicles will not be permitted to enter during the times of operation unless they have an exemption.

You may also want to watch:

At the start of the year the borough had 13 school streets and in September an announcement was made it would be increased to 29.

The new roll-out in December will bring six more school streets, benefiting seven schools, meaning Islington will have 35 school streets covering 36 primary schools by the end of the year.

The scheme will be implemented at The Bridge School, The Children’s House School, Grafton School, Hungerford School, St John’s Upper Holloway, St Paul’s Steiner School, and William Tyndale School.

The council’s transport and eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “School streets bring real benefits to schools, parents and children, creating a much better environment outside the school gate, and helping create a greener, safer, healthier place to live.”