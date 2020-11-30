Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Islington Council rolls out six more school streets

PUBLISHED: 13:11 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 30 November 2020

Islington Council is rolling out its school streets programme.

Islington Council is rolling out its school streets programme.

Islington Council

Islington Council is rolling out six more school streets by the end of the year, meaning streets outside will be closed during pick-up and drop-off times in term time.

Vehicles will not be permitted to enter during the times of operation unless they have an exemption.

You may also want to watch:

At the start of the year the borough had 13 school streets and in September an announcement was made it would be increased to 29.

The new roll-out in December will bring six more school streets, benefiting seven schools, meaning Islington will have 35 school streets covering 36 primary schools by the end of the year.

The scheme will be implemented at The Bridge School, The Children’s House School, Grafton School, Hungerford School, St John’s Upper Holloway, St Paul’s Steiner School, and William Tyndale School.

The council’s transport and eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “School streets bring real benefits to schools, parents and children, creating a much better environment outside the school gate, and helping create a greener, safer, healthier place to live.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe dreaming of shock win over Germany in Euro 2022 qualifying

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Islington Council rolls out six more school streets

Islington Council is rolling out its school streets programme.

Friends raise funds for Christmas gifts for Hackney and Islington children

Social worker Cat Taylor and Fashion Buyer Jenna Nicholson are raising funds to ensure every child in Hackney and Islington gets a present this Christmas.

Album review: Sigur Rós – Odin’s Raven Magic

Odin's Raven's Magic is an orchestral album by Sigur Ros

Ten books for cooks this Christmas

Ms Marmite Lover's top cook books for 2020